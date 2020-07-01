This summer's hottest club is your own home, and Fear of God's Jerry Lorenzo would like to dress you for it. The designer's Essentials line has dropped its latest collection to kick off the warm-weather season, including tees, polos, pullover hoodies, sweatpants, and half-zip polar fleeces to keep you comfy, cozy, and on-trend while staying at home.

Fear of God's Essentials line has aimed to make luxury more accessible since its launch in 2013, with prices for the latest drop starting at $40 and topping off at $200.

"When Essentials first started, it was, 'Hey, the kid in high school that's now following me on Instagram and has access to me, doesn't necessarily have the dollars to access my brand.' And I could create a diffusion brand of similar pieces at a lower price point and provide him with an aesthetic that's similar to what our main line is," Lorenzo told SSENSE in an interview from 2019. "I'm really just trying to make the best basics at the lowest accessible price point. Basics that you would wear with our main line pieces. Basics that you would wear with Loro Piana, the top or whatever that may be."

The Spring 2020 line is available now at select retailers, including SSENSE, Selfridges, End Clothing, I.T., GR8, Nordstrom, Mr. Porter, and PacSun. Check out images from the campaign, below, and shop the new collection before it sells out soon.

Photo by Shaniqwa Jarvis

