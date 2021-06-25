Jacquelyn Greenfield
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 22: Lois Opoku wearing pink Asos heels, pink Tory Burch leather bag and burgundy Samsoe Samsoe leather pants on May 22, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Y2K Fashion’s Flip-Flop Heels Get A 2021 Update For Summer

They’re back again.

fb
tw

Remember when Cady Heron wore army pants and flip-flops? Well, it’s time to break out those camouflage pants, because flip-flops, specifically of the high-heel variety, are back in style. The classic beach shoe has made its return and it’s coming for your going-out wardrobe this summer.

This nostalgic trend made its debut in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, and was a massive fashion staple among the Young Hollywood set. Fast-forward to today, and the heeled flip-flop has already made strides to become the shoe of the summer. With numerous designers offering their own takes on the shoe, from a cool sculpted heel to upgraded details, like a glossy patent leather or puffy, pillow-inspired straps, there’s plenty of options to chose from.

Plus, its adaptable style can fit your daytime plans and all-nighters alike. Take styling cues from Kendall Jenner with a simple crop top and straight leg pants, or pair them with your favorite psychedelic-print mini dress.

Below, we’ve gathered 11 flip-flop heel styles perfect for every summer occasion on your calendar this year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lir 530 Flip flop Sandal
Loiret

This all-white heel will go with everyone in your closet.

Melrose Clear
Steve Madden

This clear-strap look is like the Naked Dress but in shoe form.

Flip-Flop Heel
Reike Nen

Pistachio green has been huge this season, and the added knot is an exciting detail to this flip-flop.

Miista April Heeled Thong Sandals
ShopBop

This block-heel chunky style gives off all the ‘90s vibes you need.

Robynne Braided Mule Sandal
JustFab

These metallic gold thongs are giving us Greek goddess.

DAHLIAS
Jeffery Campbell

The chocolate brown hue could make sandals last into the warmer months of fall, too.

Thong Strap Heeled Leather Sandals
& Other Stories

Trade in your traditional black strappy heels for these comfy leather thong sandals instead.

ASOS DESIGN Nissa toe thong heeled sandals in neon orange
ASOS

Add a pop of color with these neon sandals this summer.

Skeet Square-Toe Thong Dress Sandals
Circus by Sam Edelman

For those who want to try the puffy sandal trend and flip-flop heels.

Beijo Sandal
ALOHAS

A sturdy round block heel with minimal height for those still easing into this footwear trend.

Black Vegan Leather Beep Thong Sandals
Simon Miller

Tubed straps and a shiny heel make this seemingly simple sandal stand out.