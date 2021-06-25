Y2K Fashion’s Flip-Flop Heels Get A 2021 Update For Summer

Remember when Cady Heron wore army pants and flip-flops? Well, it’s time to break out those camouflage pants, because flip-flops, specifically of the high-heel variety, are back in style. The classic beach shoe has made its return and it’s coming for your going-out wardrobe this summer.

This nostalgic trend made its debut in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, and was a massive fashion staple among the Young Hollywood set. Fast-forward to today, and the heeled flip-flop has already made strides to become the shoe of the summer. With numerous designers offering their own takes on the shoe, from a cool sculpted heel to upgraded details, like a glossy patent leather or puffy, pillow-inspired straps, there’s plenty of options to chose from.

Plus, its adaptable style can fit your daytime plans and all-nighters alike. Take styling cues from Kendall Jenner with a simple crop top and straight leg pants, or pair them with your favorite psychedelic-print mini dress.

Below, we’ve gathered 11 flip-flop heel styles perfect for every summer occasion on your calendar this year.

