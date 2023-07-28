These 6 Trends Will Immediately Elevate Your Flip-Flop Game

Flip-flops are an obvious and timeless summer staple, but beyond your classic rubber thongs are many new variations that are guaranteed to upgrade your usual suspects. Designer flip-flops have been spotted on the runways, streets, and in the social sphere from brands like Dries Van Noten, The Row, Coperni, Gucci, and more. The classic warm weather footwear has even been paired with workwear this summer for the ultimate “Scandi fashion girl” look.

This season’s materials and silhouettes have been updated to make for playful new trends, including flatform flip-flops, kitten heel thong sandals, and hardware adornments to name a few. Below, NYLON has rounded up the top six trends to know this summer, accompanied by the best shopping to get the look right now.

LEATHER FLIP FLOPS

Update the material of your classic thong sandals with supple leather. Whether braided, bright, or just in a simple neutral, these easy shoes are a guaranteed upgrade.

KITTEN HEEL FLIP FLOPS

The kitten heel flip-flop is having its moment. Cult-favorite brands like Staud and Simon Miller are making a chic case for these micro-heels. Not to mention, there’s the obvious Y2K reference they have going on.

FLATFORM FLIP FLOPS

Elevate (literally!) your flip-flops with a chunky platform sole. Luxury brands like Coperni, Gucci, and Dries Van Noten have championed these lifted silhouettes.

RUBBER FLIP FLOPS

A modern take on the well-known rubber flip-flop is this exaggerated style. In bold hues and “bubble” silhouettes, these maximalist sandals add fun to any look.

HARDWARE-ADORNED FLIP FLOPS

Sculptural metal details are popping up in the luxury fashion sphere, from bag handles to statement jewelry, and flip-flops are no exception. Versions of gold and silver hardware adorn these otherwise minimal sandals.

BARELY-THERE FLIP FLOPS

The “naked” flip-flop is a favorite of fashion girls everywhere. The barely-there sandal is a staple of leading brand The Row, and has come to be styled with everything from sundresses to loose trousers.