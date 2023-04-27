Frankies Bikinis Is Bringing Back Pamela Anderson's ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit

To know and love Miss Pamela Anderson is to have envisioned yourself running down the beach in her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit. Now, 22 years after the last Baywatch episode aired, Frankies Bikinis is giving us all the chance to make that dream happen. The California-based swimwear brand just announced a collaboration with Pamela for her first-ever swimwear collection, launching May 4th.

The collection, which is already showcased on the brand’s website, includes new micro bikini sets, statement accessories, and iconic one-pieces, designed in soft fabrics and fun prints “that reflect Pamela’s love of nature, animals, and all things romance.” Alongside soft yellow and pink pastel colors, Pamela’s signature red swimsuit has been reimagined by the brand in a one-piece and two-piece bikini design. Each item in the collection ranges from $80-$185.

This collab comes after Frankies Bikinis’ teamed up with Sydney Sweeney for their “sexiest collection yet.” The brand has also already proved itself a favorite of Bella Hadid (who wore Gigi’s Frankie’s collab one-piece as a cute corset style top last year) and Kylie Jenner. While Pamela Anderson has always been the moment, she has continued to prove herself as the “It” girl of yesterday and today after her Netflix documentary came out, starring in a Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign last year.

Anderson’s Frankies Bikinis collection will be available on the website on May 4th at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST). Since the iconic red swimsuit is sure to be a sellout, you can sign up for early access to shop the range an hour early and live out your Baywatch fantasies all summer long.