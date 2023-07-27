Freshen Up Your Summer Wardrobe With A Viral Fruit Print

Warm-weather dressing always makes way for jolly, zany prints — whether it be a mod swirl or an exaggerated floral — and this summer is no exception. Fresh iterations of fruit prints and motifs have been blanketing clothing and accessories, from your vacation-ready sundress to your traditional strand of pearls. Prepare to see this trend dominating your feed as the summer continues, if you haven’t already.

No fruit is left behind in this trend, with juicy citrus prints, sweet berry patterns, classic bright red cherries, and more. Luxury designers have gotten in on the fun, too, including Loewe, Coach, Kate Spade, JW Anderson, and Puppets & Puppets. Whether you boast a maximal style and opt for a head-to-toe cornucopia, or you’re a more minimal dresser who turns to dainty hair accessories and subtly-accented bags, there’s something in this trend for all. NYLON has curated a fruit bowl of shopping for you to indulge in, below.