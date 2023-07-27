Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Freshen Up Your Summer Wardrobe With A Viral Fruit Print

Shop these sweet separates, swimsuits, and accessories now to add some juice to your closet.

Warm-weather dressing always makes way for jolly, zany prints — whether it be a mod swirl or an exaggerated floral — and this summer is no exception. Fresh iterations of fruit prints and motifs have been blanketing clothing and accessories, from your vacation-ready sundress to your traditional strand of pearls. Prepare to see this trend dominating your feed as the summer continues, if you haven’t already.

No fruit is left behind in this trend, with juicy citrus prints, sweet berry patterns, classic bright red cherries, and more. Luxury designers have gotten in on the fun, too, including Loewe, Coach, Kate Spade, JW Anderson, and Puppets & Puppets. Whether you boast a maximal style and opt for a head-to-toe cornucopia, or you’re a more minimal dresser who turns to dainty hair accessories and subtly-accented bags, there’s something in this trend for all. NYLON has curated a fruit bowl of shopping for you to indulge in, below.

Ergo Shoulder Bag
Coachtopia

Freshen up any look with this sweet strawberry bag.

Citrus Sandals
Kate Spade

An adorable citrus heel detail makes this bright mule really pop.

Some Fruits Swimsuit
House of Sunny

Opt for playful swimwear or wear this one-piece as a summer bodysuit.

Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag
Staud

This beaded beauty has fun fruit motifs.

Pennington Dress
Reformation

Cherry print is the ultimate cool girl pattern.

PERFECT CHERRY NECKLACE
BonBonWhims

To keep it simple and sweet, adorn your summer looks with a fruit pendant.

Lemon Print V-neck Knotted Mini Dress
Cider

The Amalfi coast, in a dress.

Black Banana Bag
Puppets & Puppets

This bag is at the top of the list for kitchy, food-adorned accessories.

Alex Tee
Lisa Says Gah

The ultimate “Tomato Girl” top.

Blue Banana Leaves Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Farm Rio

The previously referenced “vacay sundress” you need for any summer occasion.

BASEBALL CAP WITH APPLE PRINT
JW Anderson

Add a cheeky topper to your summer fits.

Cherry Tube Top
The Bureau

Y2K throwbacks include this playful tube top.

2pcs Cherry Fluffy Scrunchie
Cider

If you want a more subtle fruit accent, choose a quirky hair scrunchie.

'Just a Pinch' Cabana ~ Crop Cut
Tombolo

The cutest cabana top is this crab and fruit-adorned button down.

Mini Maracuya Knit Dress
Staud

Fruit appliqués garnish this LWD.

Embroidered Organic Cotton Bandana
Madewell

Tie on this printed scarf for a summery accent.

Crochet Tote Bag
GGOOB

Sweeten your crochet beach bag with a strawberry print.

Cherries Embroidered High Rise Jean Shorts
Reformation

Upgrade simple denim shorts with savory cherries.

Lana Souvenir Button-Down Shirt
Kimchi Blue

This shirt is the ideal personification of an Italian summer.

Enamel Lemon Pendant Necklace
Madewell

Layer this fresh lemon pendant with your everyday jewels for a fun touch.

Fruit Bowl Silky Bandana
Echo

The cutest addition to tie onto your everyday purse.

CHERRY ANKLET
Pura Utz

Summer is for cherries and anklets.

Peppers Printed Skirt
Farm Rio x Anthropologie

The currently trending circle skirt comes in a fresh pepper pattern.

Tatiana Off The Shoulder Cherry Print Top
Fashion to Figure

This smocked top is decorated with lush cherry details.

Embroidered Bucket Hat
Madewell

Precious embroidered fruits embellish this summer-facing bucket hat.

Lucia Underwire Bikini Top
Frankie's Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney

Swap your favorite floral suit for a cherry-print bikini.

Cora Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Frankie's Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney

Of course, you need the cheeky matching bottoms.

Colette Mule In White and Strawberry Print Leather
Larroude

Your classic white mules are updated with charming strawberry motifs.

THE WOMEN'S STRAWBERRY SOCK
Kule

Your favorite white sneakers need these flirty strawberry socks.