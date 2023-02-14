Farm Stand Chic Is An Early Fall 2023 Fashion Trend

Fashion has long held indicators by which to measure a recession.

The hemline index, for example, theorizes that hemlines get shorter in times of economic prosperity, and longer in times of economic destitution. While what inspires an artist is famously a mystery, this year’s New York Fashion Week does come at a time when eggs cost $12/carton — exalting them to basically a luxury good. But eggs, peaches, bananas, and apples all became luxury goods at this season’s fashion shows, where several designers featured collections showcasing foods of the farmer’s market variety.

Indie brand Puppets and Puppets has always included food in their collections, but even legacy designers like Coach showed fruit-inspired looks this time around, like their apple-shaped, top-handle bag. Melke, on the other hand, showed blazers adorned in peach patches, as well as 3-D fruit appended to dresses and cardigans. But whatever inspired designers’ grocery store spree, food in fashion is always whimsical and playful, and this season’s looks conjure a certain silliness — a self-awareness that it’s not that serious.

Ahead, our favorite food-inspired runway looks from Fall 2023 fashion week thus far.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Puppets and Puppets

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Puppets and Puppets

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Puppets and Puppets

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Coach

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Coach

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Melke

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Melke

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Melke

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Melke

Courtesy of Area Area

Courtesy of Aea Area

Courtesy of Area Area