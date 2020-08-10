Ganni has teamed up with Levi's for a real-life Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants moment. The two brands have partnered on Love Letter, a for-rent-only capsule collection of upcycled denim made from vintage Levi's 501 jeans.

Copenhagen-based Ganni launched its rental platform Ganni Repeat in 2019 and its Danish customers were able to rent pieces for up to three weeks. Love Letter is the first rental-only collection from either brand and will extend across the UK and United States.

"We launched our rental program Ganni Repeat last year in Denmark as a project to trial a more circular fashion system," Ganni's Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup told Vogue. "Very early on in our conversations with Levi's, we knew that we wanted to do a collection that was 100% rental. The idea was to create something worn by many, but owned by none."

The pieces with Levi's include a button-down shirt with a ruffled oversized Peter Pan collar, jeans, and a shirtdress. Prices start at $55 for a week-long rental, but customers can choose to keep the pieces for up to three weeks. Items are shipped with the reusable material RePack and are cleaned then stored for up to 72 hours before being rented again.

Sign up and join the wait list to rent the pieces out for yourself through Ganni Repeat's website now. See more of the rental-only collection, modeled by Kimberly Drew and Imani Randolph, below.

Photo by Adrienne Raquel

Photo by Adrienne Raquel

Photo by Adrienne Raquel

Photo by Adrienne Raquel