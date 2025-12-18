It may be winter, but things are heating up at Garage. The clothing brand has released its newest colorway, Cayenne Red, as a part of their limited edition athleisure capsule, inviting us to stay warm and cozy in every sense of the word this season.

Spotted at NYLON’s recent Yacht Party kickoff during Miami Art Week were influencers and friends of the brand like Silvana Mojica, Leah Kate, and Isa Duffy wearing the new collection from dockside to afters. DJ Xandra Pohl sported Garage’s matching spicy set, a cropped tank and their signature UltraFleece Straight Leg Sweats.

We’ll never get tired of bold athleisure, and the Micro Bra is the uniform for everything from Pilates to party time.

Influencers Hallie Batchelder and Silvana Mojica rocked the Deep Plunge Halter Top with blue denim, while Leah Kate and Isa Duffy curated their looks around pops of gray.

Photography by Jade Greene