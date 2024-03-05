Courtesy of Meredith Duxbury
Fashion
Meredith Duxbury Always Listens To Lana Del Rey When She Gets Ready
Stella McCartney’s recent Paris Fashion Week show was no different.
by Lauren McCarthy
It might have been Meredith Duxbury’s last day of the Autumn/Winter 2024 fashion season, but she was up and at ’em at 7 a.m. to get ready for Stella McCartney’s March 4 show. The model and TikTok creator — who wore a dress by the English designer in a never-before-seen color — also had to “really make sure the outfit had its moment” by capturing it against a carefully selected neutral background. (“Not gonna lie, I was freezing,” she adds.)
Ahead, see how Duxbury prepped for what she calls the “stunning” finale of four weeks of nonstop fashion, her must-have meal in Paris, and her nominee for this month’s best-dressed.