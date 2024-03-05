Meredith Duxbury Always Listens To Lana Del Rey When She Gets Ready

It might have been Meredith Duxbury’s last day of the Autumn/Winter 2024 fashion season, but she was up and at ’em at 7 a.m. to get ready for Stella McCartney’s March 4 show. The model and TikTok creator — who wore a dress by the English designer in a never-before-seen color — also had to “really make sure the outfit had its moment” by capturing it against a carefully selected neutral background. (“Not gonna lie, I was freezing,” she adds.)

Ahead, see how Duxbury prepped for what she calls the “stunning” finale of four weeks of nonstop fashion, her must-have meal in Paris, and her nominee for this month’s best-dressed.

Describe your look for today’s show. Courtesy of Meredith Duxbury Today I’m wearing this gorgeous, billowy blue mini dress from Stella McCartney that flows when I walk. This color of the dress has never been worn before, so I’m excited to make its debut. ﻿﻿﻿I’m obsessed with this coat, too (love that it’s faux fur).

﻿﻿﻿What has been your favorite Stella look you’ve worn to date? Courtesy of Meredith Duxbury I loved this bright blue, faux-leather midi dress I wore during New York Fashion Week. I paired it with black, knee-high Stella boots — it was such a cool look. ﻿﻿﻿

What did you listen to while getting ready this morning? Courtesy of Meredith Duxbury Lana Del Rey always. I like a calm vibe when getting ready. ﻿﻿﻿

Who is the best-dressed person at fashion week right now? I love Kelly Rutherford. She’s so chic, and her style is classic. ﻿﻿﻿

What is your favorite restaurant in Paris? What do you order? Courtesy of Meredith Duxbury Dinand by Ferdi. The burger there is amazing! ﻿﻿﻿