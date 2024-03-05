Courtesy of Meredith Duxbury

Fashion

Meredith Duxbury Always Listens To Lana Del Rey When She Gets Ready

Stella McCartney’s recent Paris Fashion Week show was no different.

by Lauren McCarthy

It might have been Meredith Duxbury’s last day of the Autumn/Winter 2024 fashion season, but she was up and at ’em at 7 a.m. to get ready for Stella McCartney’s March 4 show. The model and TikTok creator — who wore a dress by the English designer in a never-before-seen color — also had to “really make sure the outfit had its moment” by capturing it against a carefully selected neutral background. (“Not gonna lie, I was freezing,” she adds.)

Ahead, see how Duxbury prepped for what she calls the “stunning” finale of four weeks of nonstop fashion, her must-have meal in Paris, and her nominee for this month’s best-dressed.

Describe your look for today’s show.

Courtesy of Meredith Duxbury

Today I’m wearing this gorgeous, billowy blue mini dress from Stella McCartney that flows when I walk. This color of the dress has never been worn before, so I’m excited to make its debut. ﻿﻿﻿I’m obsessed with this coat, too (love that it’s faux fur).

﻿﻿﻿What has been your favorite Stella look you’ve worn to date?

Courtesy of Meredith Duxbury

I loved this bright blue, faux-leather midi dress I wore during New York Fashion Week. I paired it with black, knee-high Stella boots — it was such a cool look. ﻿﻿﻿

What did you listen to while getting ready this morning?

Courtesy of Meredith Duxbury

Lana Del Rey always. I like a calm vibe when getting ready. ﻿﻿﻿

Who is the best-dressed person at fashion week right now?

I love Kelly Rutherford. She’s so chic, and her style is classic. ﻿﻿﻿

What is your favorite restaurant in Paris? What do you order?

Courtesy of Meredith Duxbury

Dinand by Ferdi. The burger there is amazing! ﻿﻿﻿

What are you doing tonight?

Hopefully eating a good meal and getting some rest!