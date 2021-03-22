Tattoo Artist Girl Knew York Is Bringing Her Art To Your Underwear Drawer

Girl Knew York is known for her delicate, fine-line tattoos on famous clients like Ariana Grande, but now the Brooklyn-based artist is applying her talents to some skivvies with MeUndies. Girl Knew York has teamed up with the underwear brand on the “Full Moon” collection, working her sketches and art onto pairs of briefs, thongs, and bralettes.

“I’m so excited to make my way from tattoos to apparel, or what goes under apparel. MeUndies are so comfy I wear them all the time,” Mira Mariah (aka Girl Knew York) told NYLON in an official statement. “Adding lace and moons and starry imagery to the design made it feel like me. The part of this collaboration I’m most looking forward to is seeing everyone’s selfies in their knickers!”

The campaign for the collection stars Mariah along with her sister, Jessica Pettway, modeling the bras and undies, which range in sizes from XS to 4XL. According to Instagram comments, model Tess Holliday has already snagged some pieces for herself.

The “Full Moon” collection is available now, with prices starting at $18 for the underwear styles and topping off at $32 for the bralettes. Check out photos of the campaign, below, and shop the new collection over on MeUndies’ website.

Courtesy of MeUndies

Courtesy of MeUndies

Courtesy of MeUndies

Courtesy of MeUndies