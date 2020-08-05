Good Buys, the online pop-up sale that launched on Tuesday, has already raised $60,000 in its first 24 hours of being live, according to its co-founder Zara Rahim. The shop is a pending 501(c)3 with the goal of raising as much money as possible to go toward the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the Movement for Black Lives.

Brands and designers that have donated pieces to Good Buys include Jacquemus, Dior, Gucci, Carhartt, Adam Selman, Susan Alexandra, and many more. They even had three Telfar bags for purchase, which, I’m sorry to report, are all sold out. Many of the name-brand pieces are sold at a discount, some up to 60% through 70% off.

If the designer pieces are out of your price range, you can still support the causes by purchasing some of Good Buys' own (and very cool) merch. The three T-shirts for sale go for $42, and include a blue tie-dye tee and black T-shirt with a neon green smiley face, both stamped with the Good Buys logo.

The ongoing flash sale will continue to drop new items as they get them (their day-two styles include Simone Rocha and Bode, which recently went live). Stay up-to-date on all the upcoming sales and collaborations by signing up for its newsletter now.