Gossip Girl is back with a reboot but that doesn’t mean we need to forget about the original series. In fact, the 2021 version is packed with fashion Easter eggs that pay homage to Blair Waldorf’s preppy style and Serena van der Woodsen’s fashion-forward aesthetic. Ahead, we picked out the best outfits that you can still recreate today.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.