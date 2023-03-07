Goth Fashion Ruled The ‘Scream VI’ Premiere Red Carpet

On Monday night, the cast of the upcoming Scream VI film came together to walk the red carpet for its world premiere in New York. With a list consisting of Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox, the horror flick is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 10.

If you’re a fan of the horror movie series, buckle up — the premiere outfits were scary good. Ahead, we round up the best goth fashion from the event.