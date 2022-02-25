At Milan Fashion Week, Gucci debuted its Fall 2022 collection, titled “Exquisite,” which revealed a long-rumored collaboration with Adidas. The new partnership’s runway looks were adorned the sportswear brand’s signature three stripes and flower logo, spanning from headwear — berets, caps, scarves — to suits, evening gowns, and soon-to-be coveted accessories.

According to BoF, creative director Alessandro Michele’s latest collection was first inspired by a photo from 1993 of Madonna wearing an Adidas dress by curator Laura Whitcomb’s Label, the first-ever fashion line to collaborate with the brand that the pop star legend wore often.

Robin Platzer/The Chronicle Collection/Getty Images

Perhaps Michele’s designs are a modern-day take on Adidas x Label’s signature V-neck maxi dresses. On the runway, Gucci gave the classic Adidas track jacket a corseted silhouette, mixed with the Italian fashion house’s monogram motif. Tailored suits were stamped with a mash-up logo of Adidas’ iconic flower and Gucci’s name, while heeled boots resembled sporty Samba sneakers. A delicate knitwear set, including the now-trending balaclava, looks to be hand-stitched with branding and a white Renaissance-esque gown is detailed with Adidas stripes, even on its high-neck ruffles. Maybe we’ll see Madonna wearing the latter on the red carpet one day.

We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about Gucci’s Adidas collection. Until then, see more looks from Milan Fashion Week, below.

