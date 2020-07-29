Gucci's Fall 2020 Campaign Models Did Their Own Hair & Makeup

Alessandro Michele is leaning into a socially distant lifestyle. For Gucci's Fall 2020 campaign, the designer sent his latest collection straight to the models' so they could photograph the looks as they please.

"I decided to let the clothes travel towards the houses of the cast of models — the characters that have embodied my stories for years; individuals I chose precisely, over time, for their uniqueness that usually brings my campaigns to life," Michele said in an official statement. "I asked them to represent the idea they have of themselves, to go public with it, shaping the poetry that accompanies them. I encouraged them to play, improvising with their life."

From lots of gardening and laundry to sitting around and hugging plants, the images capture the true life of quarantine (if life in quarantine also included wearing lots of Gucci and house pets). In addition to taking their own self-portraits, the models were also responsible for doing their own hair and makeup. It's a whole new world, baby.

Check out a video and some of our favorite photos from the new Gucci Fall 2020 campaign, below.

