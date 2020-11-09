Gucci Hosted An '80s Holiday Office Party In Its New Campaign

For better or worse, IRL holiday office parties will be taking a rain check this year. While some may find this to be the only bright side to an almost year-long pandemic, Gucci is actively trying to fill the void left by forced corporate bonding with their new campaign.

Gucci's 2020 gifting campaign took inspiration from an '80s holiday party, complete with blue carpet, wood paneling, and karaoke. The campaign introduces a new take on Gucci's GG Marmont and chain shoulder bags, available in black, silver, gold, pink and green, and multicolor sequin varieties perfect for the holiday season. If that's not enough festive sparkle for you, Gucci's women’s slides, loafers, and Tennis 1977 sneakers will also be available with some extra razzle dazzle.

The brand has also introduced a new arcade game through its mobile app, allowing users to join in on Gucci's office party and encourage guests to join in on a conga line. It's almost like actual office parties weren't canceled at all this year.

Check out the images from Gucci's new campaign below, and try out Conga Masters for yourself on the brand's app. Gucci's holiday pieces are available now on Gucci's website (bulky desktops sold separately).

Photo by Mark Peckmezian

Photo by Mark Peckmezian

Photo by Mark Peckmezian

Photo by Mark Peckmezian

Photo by Mark Peckmezian

Photo by Mark Peckmezian

Photo by Mark Peckmezian