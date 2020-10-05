Even Gucci wants you to start buying secondhand. The luxury label is partnering with The RealReal on Gucci x TRR Shop, a daily mix of pieces from consignors and the brand itself, ranging from womenswear to home goods. Each time a Gucci item is bought or sold through the shop, a tree will be planted through the One Tree Planted organization.

"Gucci is raising the bar not only for the fashion industry, but for all companies by continuously innovating to make its business more sustainable," said Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal, in an official statement. "Together we're shining a global spotlight on resale that we hope will encourage all consumers to support the circular economy and join us in reducing fashion’s carbon footprint."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, online resellers have seen a spike in interest from shoppers, as well as brands. The RealReal has reported a 22x increase in brand interest in resale and 46-percent increase in items consigned by brands during COVID. Gucci remains a top seller in resale, with a 2.3x stronger-than-average resale value and a 19-percent increase in demand for 2020.

The Gucci x TRR Shop has over 2,000 pieces in the curated shop, but based on that demand you can expect them to sell quickly.