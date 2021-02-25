Hailey Bieber Returned To The Runway For Moschino's Fall 2021 Show

Hailey Bieber is back for fashion month, and this time she brought her tiny hat. Bieber, wearing a pinstriped blazer dress, walked in Moschino's Fall 2021 runway show on Thursday with a bevy of Jeremy Scott muses, including Joan Smalls, Dilone, Lily Aldridge, Taylor Hill, Karen Elson, Amber Valetta, Carolyn Murphy, Miranda Kerr, Precious Lee, and more.

Scott took inspiration from the 1939 film The Women, notable for its absence of on-screen male characters.

"I look at creativity like water in a pitcher," Scott told The New York Times. "I could pour it into glass, I could pour it in a bowl, I could pour it in a vase, I could pour it in a pool, I could pour it in the cracks of a sidewalk. It's still water, it's still creativity. I'm just pouring my creativity in another shaped vessel."

The collection's name, "Jungle Red," is taken from a nail color in the film lusted after by the characters, a vibrant crimson that Scott played with throughout the collection.

"It's a color for power," Scott told British Vogue. "It's about self-fulfilling actualization. I'm a firm believer that if there’s something that makes you feel strong, confident and in charge, then wear it. I love the ability of color to be able to do that."

Check out the runway show film for Moschino's Fall 2021 collection, below.