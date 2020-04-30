The Casual Tops Of The Early Aughts Are Back

Haven't you heard? The beloved (and sometimes divisive) style of the early aughts is back. While decades-old trends have been resurfacing for a few years now, there has been a noticeable uptick in a certain genre of early-2000s attire. Specifically, casual tops. Those camisoles with built-in bras from Limited Too have made their illustrious return to our closets (minus the built-in bra, RIP), as have halters, lace camis, and, yes, even scarf tops.

As a former pre-teen hoarder of camis, which I wore to dance class, on its own, and under everything, I was reluctant to reintroduce them back into my life. I have real boobs now (thank you) and wasn't sure if a skin-tight, spaghetti-strap top was something I needed to add to my list of insecurities. I then stumbled upon a very cheap version via Target and figured if there was a time to ease this throwback style back into my wardrobe, it's during a government-mandated period of self-isolation. As it turns out, I love it. I pair it with joggers or sweatpants and feel like Bella Hadid at her mom's farm while I walk around my house — except my beautiful, expensive horse is an annoying, expensive pug with what I am certain is a medical condition that makes his tongue hang out 24/7.

Whether you want to wear a cami, lacey tank, or scarf top and feel like Paris Hilton in 2002, there are plenty of options on the market fit for every style and budget right now. Take a trip down memory lane and shop these nostalgic tops for your summer aesthetic, below.

Camis

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, the strappy tank of your youth is back and better than ever. Built-in bra not included.

Lace Camis

Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ah, the going-out version of the cami. Putting this on is essentially a time machine back to your teen years, but with better taste and life experience.

Scarf Top

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns

Even the scarf/bandana top is back. You don't even need a Tina Knowles (and her House of Deréon line) of your own to wear one.

Halters

Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

You can now wear the old trend in the classic top version or in bodysuit form. Halter technology has come a long way.

One-Shoulder Tops

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

The one-shoulder top could otherwise be known as the style my mom refused to let me wear as a 9-year-old. I resent it to this day and plan on stocking up. Though, I definitely don't plan on pairing it with low-rise jeans anytime soon.