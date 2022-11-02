Fashion

17 Pieces Of Harry Styles Merch That Make For The Perfect Gift

They’ll adore you for this.

by Jamie Feldman
Sponsored
The Chill of the Holidays

2022 was a pretty good year for Harry Styles and his fans. There were buzzed-about movies, an explosion of color and connection during his extensive tour — the list goes on.

It’s also been a banner year for Styles’, well, style. Long beloved for wearing basically whatever he feels like, his legion of fans have followed suit in sequins, feathers, pearls, and the like.

Looking for a gift for fans of the fashion icon? Don’t Worry Darling, we’ve put together an entire list — some actual Harry Styles merch and some pieces inspired by his signature style — that any fan would be thrilled to receive this holiday season.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Treat People With Kindness Water Bottle
Harry Styles

A good reminder from Harry that’s good for the planet, too.

The Heavy Tropix
Crap Eyewear

Channel Styles’ ‘70s vibes with these groovy glasses.

The Shroom Bloom Set
Pleasing

Styles’ nail polish shades are gorgeous. But the bottles themselves are works of art, too.

The Watermelon Glitter Vinyl Clutch
Julie Mollo

Watermelon Sugar, hi, OMG how cute is this?

Aqua Crochet Bucket Hat
Bloomingdale's

Take a page out of Styles’ own accessory playbook with a matching crochet bucket hat.

Harry's House Tracklist Tee
Harry Styles

For a subtle nod to the star, this T-shirt, which includes the Harry’s House track list on the back, is perfect.

Juvia's Place Culture Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta Beauty

You’ll always want to reach for this concert-ready eyeshadow palette, with shades in every color of the rainbow.

Love Bunny Keychain
Harry Styles

They might not be the keys to Harry’s House, but this keychain is still super cute.

Darcie Blue Pajamas
Nadine Merabi

Bring the feather boa trend to the bedroom with these adorable pajamas.

Love On Tour TV Bunny Longsleeve
Harry Styles

Your loved one will live in this cute, very comfy-looking long-sleeve tee.

Nora Ephron's 'Heartburn'
Bookshop.org

For fans of his highly publicized romance, this is the source of the salad dressing. IYKYK.

Twice the Glam Teal Green Sequin Lace-Up Two-Piece Jumpsuit
Lulus

This sequin jumpsuit will help your giftee channel Love on Tour energy all year long.

The Pleasing Crew Neck
Pleasing

Bundle up in a delightfully Pleasing crewneck that, in size XS-5X, is refreshingly size-inclusive.

Plus Feather Trim Shift Top
Nasty Gal

For a slightly toned-down version of the famed feather boa, throw on this festive top.

Smiley Face Pearl Choker With Beads
Nialaya

Styles’ grandmacore style sometimes includes pearls, like this adorable version with charms on it.

Ocean Blue Crushed Diamonds Pressed Glitter
With Love Cosmetics

These highly pigmented shadows went viral on TikTok for a reason — they’re gorgeous and would definitely be concert-approved.

Hand and Nail Balm
Pleasing

Dry, wintery hands will thank you for this gift.