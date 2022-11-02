17 Pieces Of Harry Styles Merch That Make For The Perfect Gift

2022 was a pretty good year for Harry Styles and his fans. There were buzzed-about movies, an explosion of color and connection during his extensive tour — the list goes on.

It’s also been a banner year for Styles’, well, style. Long beloved for wearing basically whatever he feels like, his legion of fans have followed suit in sequins, feathers, pearls, and the like.

Looking for a gift for fans of the fashion icon? Don’t Worry Darling, we’ve put together an entire list — some actual Harry Styles merch and some pieces inspired by his signature style — that any fan would be thrilled to receive this holiday season.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.