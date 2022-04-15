Sam Neibart
5 Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged With Heart-Shaped Rings

On April 7, Pop-punk royalty Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun recently revealed their engagement on Instagram. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” Lavigne captioned the surprise post. But in the carousel of photos, the greater surprise was the couple’s engagement ring — a large heart-shaped diamond.

An untraditional ring choice for sure, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen a couple get engaged with a heart-shaped rock, especially among the musically talented and famous.

Up ahead, see the love-obsessed celebrity couples who have gotten engaged with heart-shaped diamond rings.

