What would dark academia look like in the ‘80s? Just take a look at the cult classic film Heathers for inspiration. The popular teen-girl crew had a penchant for preppy, boxy blazers with power shoulders (a fashion trademark of the decade), colorful tights, and pleated skirts. Luckily, it’s easy to recreate these looks today, too. Croquet skills not required.

Find out how to channel or inner Heather (or Veronica) from the 1988 hit movie, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.