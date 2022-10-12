Hedi Slimane Reconnects With The Strokes For 'Meet Me In The Bathroom'

You can’t talk about the early aughts New York rock scene without talking about The Strokes. And you can’t talk about The Strokes without talking about Hedi Slimane.

The Celine creative director, who came up at the same time as bands like The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more were blowing up, played an integral role in defining the rock-heavy fashion aesthetic that came to be synonymous with the era and its most stylish figures; the mere mention of his name conjures up gritty images of blazers, skinny jeans, black leather, and messy hair.

Meet Me in the Bathroom, an upcoming documentary named after the Strokes’ song and based on Elizabeth Goodman’s book of the same name, premieres in select cities on Nov. 4, and more widely during the week of Nov. 11. To celebrate the release of the buzzy film, Slimane provided photos from his own personal collection at the time to create a special, limited-edition poster.

Slimane’s time at both Saint Laurent and Dior Homme catapulted this androgynous, punk-rock look into the mainstream and on stage. By lending his passion for photography to the film, Slimane, who continues to draw inspiration from music, brings fans back to the intersection of fashion, music, and art that dominated the 2000s.

Take a look at the poster, as well as some of the images Slimane provided, below.

Hedi Slimane

