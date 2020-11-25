Copelyn Bengel
4 Hoop Earring Trends To Help Update Your Ear-drobe

From charmed to textured hoops and more.

As hoops continue to be a mainstay of every jewelry box, we are here to update your ear-drobe with the latest hoop earring trends. These days, jewelry is the best thing to throw on to complete a fit, especially for a regular routine of FaceTime calls, Zoom meetings, and Instagram filter selfies. Earrings are the perfect way to elevate any look and luckily, these trends are as timeless as they are wearable, making each style totally worth the investment.

We've picked the standout hoops and divided them up by category: textured, charmed, chunky, and multi-hoops. Textured hoops can take your everyday earrings to the next level, while charmed hoops add stylish kitsch to your look. Chunky styles make a statement on their own, and if you can't get enough of hoop earrings, there are now multi-hoop versions available to shop. For the jewelry maximalist (or those looking to add on a few piercings this season), all of these hoops can also be combined and worn together for a fun, new earscape.

Shop all of our favorite hoop earring trends, below.

Textured Hoop Earrings

Textural hoops add interest to your basic gold or silver hoops. With structural details or metal-stamped motifs, these hoops are still minimal but with an elevated twist. If you're a stacked hoop-wearer, then a textural hoop is your secret to differentiation and a more captivating earscape.

Mini Camilla Earrings
Laura Lombardi

These gold-plated hoops have stacked detailing that adds texture and bulk.

Checkerboard Hoops- Medium
Ursa Major

Antique-inspired, these hoops come in rose and yellow gold with a sophisticated checkerboard texture.

Dahlia Hoops
Luv AJ

Twisted metal adorns these unique earrings, making them your ultimate sculptural hoop.

Flora Hoop
Stella and Haas

With a braided effect, these hoops are your perfect elevated everyday earring.

Silver Small Ridge Claw Hoop Earrings
Missoma

These retro-inspired hoops are giving major slinky vibes with a cool "ridge claw" texture to perk up your hoop collection.

Mini Swirl Hoops
Sapir Bachar

An intricate swirl design gives these hoops a dainty but modern touch.

Charmed Hoop Earrings

A playful take on your classic hoop, these otherwise ordinary earrings are adorned with a cheerful charm. Whether it's an embellished pearl or a miniature mushroom, these different styles and choices are guaranteed to bring whimsy to your jewelry collection. On most pairs, they can be easily removed if you're ever in the mood for just a basic hoop.

Lamia Turquoise Earrings
Éliou

These flirty embellished pearls have turquoise accents, adding a pop of color to your neutral hoops.

Gold YinYang Red Earring
Wilhelmenia Garcia

Stay balanced with this quaint heart-detailed yin and yang hoop.

Psychedelic Hoops
See on Brinker & Eliza

These mushroom hoops add guaranteed quirk and color to any look. Farm to jewelry box!

Mia Hoops
Mathe Jewelry

For the color enthusiast, these enamel hoops with freshwater pearls are the ultimate mix of femininity and playfulness.

Flower Child
July Child

These '70s-inspired floral hoops can compliment a full ear of jewels or be their own statement piece.

Baby Bok Choy
Notte Jewelry

The freshest earrings on the market, these baby bok choy charm hoops serve as a stylish reminder to eat your greens.

Chunky Hoop Earrings

Exaggerated, oversized jewelry staked its claim overs the past few seasons and hoops are no exception. This bold version comes in various forms and metals, including organic shapes and ridged detailing. Juxtapose these with your dainty earrings or wear them alone.

Medium Celia Hoops
AGMES

Handmade in NYC, these dramatic hoops come in multiple sizes and metals to tailor to your earscape.

Ora Hoops - Small
Jenny Bird

These earrings feature an organic shape modeled after the natural grooves of the earth. Their rich gold tone and petite size make them a standout and worthy piece.

Medium Hammered Hoops
Pamela Love

From their unique shape to their miniature size, these oval-shaped hoops are ideal for everyday.

Felicia Hoops
Oma the Label

With an exaggerated silhouette, these bulky hoops are reminiscent of your mom's '80s wardrobe.

Little Reminders Crystal 18k Gold Plated Mini Hoop Earrings
Ettika

A glammed-up version of the chunky hoop, these crystal earrings are your nighttime iteration but still in a humble size and geometric silhouette.

Athena Chunky Mini Hoop Earring
Urban Outfitters

These wide-set hoops feature a ribbed texture and give you plenty of bang for your buck.

Multi-Hoop Earrings

More is more with these multi-strand hoops. Available in mixed metals and interesting silhouettes, multi-hoops give you the illusion of more without the effort. This trend comes in all shapes and sizes, offering you the ability to layer up or pare down, depending on your look.

Besos Earring
Shashi

In a two-tone style, these hoops set the stage for a mixed-metal earscape.

Double Braid Hoop in Gold
Lady Grey

These braided hoops have a significant size differentiation, giving the illusion of multiple piercings with just one earring.

Dogo Mini Hoops
SOKO

These are your quintessential everyday huggie hoop, small enough to be worn all the time and handcrafted by artisans in Kenya using traditional techniques.

Earrings Double Donut
Maison Irem

These twin hoops are medium-sized, transitioning you easily from your day look to your nighttime plans.

Double Cylinder Huggies
Jennifer Fisher

These fun-sized gold hoops are designed to give the illusion of gravity-defying airiness.

Scarlett
Ana Luisa

With variety in hoop size, these chic little hoops are an easy throw-on for your daytime outfit. As an added bonus, the carbon emissions from producing these earrings are offset 100%.