As hoops continue to be a mainstay of every jewelry box, we are here to update your ear-drobe with the latest hoop earring trends. These days, jewelry is the best thing to throw on to complete a fit, especially for a regular routine of FaceTime calls, Zoom meetings, and Instagram filter selfies. Earrings are the perfect way to elevate any look and luckily, these trends are as timeless as they are wearable, making each style totally worth the investment.

We've picked the standout hoops and divided them up by category: textured, charmed, chunky, and multi-hoops. Textured hoops can take your everyday earrings to the next level, while charmed hoops add stylish kitsch to your look. Chunky styles make a statement on their own, and if you can't get enough of hoop earrings, there are now multi-hoop versions available to shop. For the jewelry maximalist (or those looking to add on a few piercings this season), all of these hoops can also be combined and worn together for a fun, new earscape.

Shop all of our favorite hoop earring trends, below.

Textured Hoop Earrings

Textural hoops add interest to your basic gold or silver hoops. With structural details or metal-stamped motifs, these hoops are still minimal but with an elevated twist. If you're a stacked hoop-wearer, then a textural hoop is your secret to differentiation and a more captivating earscape.

Charmed Hoop Earrings

A playful take on your classic hoop, these otherwise ordinary earrings are adorned with a cheerful charm. Whether it's an embellished pearl or a miniature mushroom, these different styles and choices are guaranteed to bring whimsy to your jewelry collection. On most pairs, they can be easily removed if you're ever in the mood for just a basic hoop.

Chunky Hoop Earrings

Exaggerated, oversized jewelry staked its claim overs the past few seasons and hoops are no exception. This bold version comes in various forms and metals, including organic shapes and ridged detailing. Juxtapose these with your dainty earrings or wear them alone.

Multi-Hoop Earrings

More is more with these multi-strand hoops. Available in mixed metals and interesting silhouettes, multi-hoops give you the illusion of more without the effort. This trend comes in all shapes and sizes, offering you the ability to layer up or pare down, depending on your look.