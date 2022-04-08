Fashion
Offering concerts, skateboarding lessons, creative workshops, and more.
After a two-year hiatus, Vans’ “Share the Stage” shows returned in April, this time at its recently-opened House of Vans venue in Mexico City, as four up-and-coming artists from all over the world were invited to share the stage with soulful singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez and English rocker Yungblud.
Vans’ new space in Mexico City’s buzzing neighborhood of Mixcoac is not only intended for mega concerts but also serves as a hub for the local community, supporting skateboarders, artists, chefs, and creatives.
Ahead, tap through for the inside scoop on the 2022 “Share The Stage” series and the Mexico City-based House of Vans.