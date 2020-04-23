It's been nearly one year since the majority of us started spending most of our time at home, and let's be real, house shoes and slippers are a must. Not only do they keep your feet warm way more than a pair of simple socks ever would, but they add an extra touch of style to any indoor outfit. Plus, while winter temps are still happening, now might be the right time to start thinking about investing in a good and cozy pair.

Functionality aside, house slippers can be very beneficial for the overall support of your feet. Having just the slightest bit of padding from slippers can do wonders for your feet and joints compared to being barefoot.

Luckily, the latest slipper offerings are quite trendy, too, and a new pair could be the missing cherry on top you need for your go-to WFH 'fits. From platform bottoms to fluffy open-toe styles, there's a slipper style out there for everyone. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.