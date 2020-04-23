Jacquelyn Greenfield
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Courtesy of Free People

Fashion

11 Pairs Of Comfy Slippers To Upgrade Any Outfit At Home

Because your shoe game doesn't have to stop when indoors.

fb
tw

It's been nearly one year since the majority of us started spending most of our time at home, and let's be real, house shoes and slippers are a must. Not only do they keep your feet warm way more than a pair of simple socks ever would, but they add an extra touch of style to any indoor outfit. Plus, while winter temps are still happening, now might be the right time to start thinking about investing in a good and cozy pair.

Functionality aside, house slippers can be very beneficial for the overall support of your feet. Having just the slightest bit of padding from slippers can do wonders for your feet and joints compared to being barefoot.

Luckily, the latest slipper offerings are quite trendy, too, and a new pair could be the missing cherry on top you need for your go-to WFH 'fits. From platform bottoms to fluffy open-toe styles, there's a slipper style out there for everyone. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Minnetonka 'Chrissy' Slipper Bootie
Nordstrom

A tan moccasin is a classic slipper staple, and who else to go to other than Minnetonka?

Casa Clara Frankie Shearling Slippers
Anthropologie

Slip into these soft open-toe shearling slippers for a luxe feel.

Printed cotton slippers
Versace

For those designer-spa feels at home.

Nike Offline Anthracite Electro Orange
Stockx

The house shoes for the sneakerhead who misses wearing kicks.

Classic Lined Clog
Crocs

Comfy Crocs just got cozy. These shearling-lined clogs are great for the indoors.

Out of Office Slippers
Free People

If you miss putting on your fave work clothes and heading to the office, give these cute loafer-style slippers a try.

FLUFFITA
Ugg

These new Ugg platform slides are the ultimate '90s vibes for everyday use.

Pillow Slides
Pillow Slides

These super soft and thick-sole slides are said to make you feel as if you're "walking on a cloud."

Boston shearling-lined suede slippers
Birkenstock

These shearling-lined Birkenstock have yet to disappoint.

LAMO Sheepskin Inc. Tilly Thong Slippers
Free People

If you've been using flip-flops as house shoes, retire them for these fluffy slippers.

The North Face Thermoball Traction mule slippers v
Asos

These insulated traction slippers are great for quick outdoor runs to the mailbox or car.

This article was originally published on