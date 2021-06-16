With less than a week of their hit meal still available for order, the BTS x McDonald’s craze is going strong. Now the band is adding some more merch to the equation. The “Saucy” and “Melting” merch collections includes pajamas, totes, T-shirts, cushions, and key rings featuring illustrations drawn by the boys of BTS and taking inspiration from their latest single “Butter.”

BTS launched its signature meal — 10-piece chicken nuggets, two sauces in chili and cajun, a medium fries and a Coke — with with McDonald’s this past May, causing a worldwide frenzy. A chicken nugget from the meal, shaped like one of the Among Us characters sold on eBay for $50,100, while cups, bags, and sauces were reselling for hundreds of dollars. The chaos eventually reached its peak in Indonesia, where more than a dozen McDonald’s stores were forced to close after they were swarmed with delivery drivers picking up the meal, causing concerns over a possible COVID-19 surge.

“McDonald’s is like a friend who has always been there for me,” Jungkook said in an interview before the meal launch. “Burgers, fries, and soft drinks — this is the definition of happiness.”

The new merch collections drop on June 16 at 7 p.m. EST via the Weverse Shop app. (Fans can also get a sneak peek of the collections 12 hours ahead of the official launch.) Check out pieces from the collections, below, and be sure to set multiple alarms.

Courtesy of BTS x McDonald's

