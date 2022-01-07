Following its music festival-meets-fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2021, Balmain is kicking off the new year with a collaboration alongside a big name: Barbie. The two are partnering up on ready-to-wear, accessories, and even a trio of exclusive NFTs, which marks Barbie’s first foray into the digital art world.

“Growing up, Barbie’s shiny, smiley, and sunny California vibe was always mesmerizing — but it wasn’t always all that clear that her appealing universe was open to everyone,” said Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing in an official statement. “Small boys like me were strongly warned away from her, due to fears of teasing (or worse) for being ‘too feminine.’ But, thankfully, today’s Barbie wholeheartedly embraces everyone’s extraordinary beauty and possibilities — and Balmain’s new joyful and exuberant collaboration with that legendary doll celebrates that new open spirit of freedom and empowerment.”

Barbie has been a longtime muse in the fashion world, garnering designer collaborations over the past few decades, from streetwear brands like Kith and vintage-inspired label ModCloth to a slew of high-end names, including, now, Balmain.

Ahead, here’s everything you need to know about the soon-to-drop collection and NFTs from the Barbie and Balmain collaboration.

Rob Rusling/Courtesy of Balmain

What is the Barbie x Balmain collaboration?

Balmain and Barbie will be releasing a 50-plus collection of apparel and accessories fusing style signatures from both brands, such as the luxury label’s bold prints and “Labyrinth” motif. “The inspiration flowed both ways,” said Rousteing in a statement. “My Balmain design team and I have also been playing with the very-familiar spirit and iconography of the Barbie universe.”

Of course, plenty of Barbie pink is involved, ranging from soft blush hues to bold neon shades, and Rousteing also noted that the collection’s styles are almost entirely unisex. In addition, the collaboration will include three NFTs exclusively from Mattel Creations, which will include Barbie and Ken avatars dressed in the Balmain designs.

Courtesy of Barbie and Balmain

When and where can I buy the Barbie x Balmain collaboration?

The Barbie x Balmain collaboration will be launching on Thursday, Jan. 13 on Balmain’s website, in Balmain stores, as well as Mattel Creations and its retailers worldwide. As for the NFTs, bidding starts on Jan. 11, along with a virtual kickoff event at 5 p.m. PST, until Jan. 14 via an online auction by mintNFT.