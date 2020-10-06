Fashion
Spellbinding '90s fashion ahead.
Do you hear that? It's the sound of four goth teens conjuring the spirit of '90s fashion. 1996's The Craft has become a cult classic, in part due to its timeless spooky style choices. Take a look back at some of the film's most spellbinding (yeah, I said it) fashion ahead.
