Fashion
Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams had some strong fashion moments.
It's been over two decades since Dawson's Creek premiered with its middle parts and classic '90s fashion. While the hairstyles may have fallen out of favor, the clothes have not. Check out some of the best style moments — and how to recreate them — from the teen drama ahead.
