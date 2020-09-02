Fashion
Tell me more!
While Grease may be a movie from the '70s based in the '50s, its music, characters, and fashion still hold up in 2020. From the Pink Ladies' bomber jackets to Sandy's transformation from a straight-lace high school student to a leather jacket-wearing greaser, the film's fashion was, and still is, on point. Check out some of Grease's best fashion moments and recreate them for yourself.
Sandy wore all-white at the school dance, but made sure to wear a dress she could still hand jive in.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.