Lady Bird may have only come out in 2017, but the film has already established itself as a classic. The coming-of-age story, set in 2002 and 2003 in Sacramento, California, resonated with an audience beyond the one that grew up during the very specific 2000s time frame, which is probably why Netflix has nabbed it and made it available for all (with access to a subscription) to stream.

The Oscar-nominated film may not have received any critical accolades for its outfits, but it certainly should have. The throwback looks have come back in style, and Saoirse Ronan (as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson) was way ahead of the game. This includes everything from bootcut jeans and wool sweaters to T-shirts underneath overall dresses.

For those brave enough to unearth their middle school or high school wardrobes for 2020, Lady Bird has plenty of fashion inspiration to help craft your mood board. And for those unable to stream the film, we've plucked a few of its standout looks, as well as their shoppable 2020 equivalents, so everyone is able to channel their inner Lady Bird.