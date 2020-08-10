Can you believe it's been 18 years since Kate Bowsworth invented surfing? The time flies. Bosworth, along with Michelle Rodriguez, Sanoe Lake, and Mika Boorem graced the big screen as kickass surfer girls back in 2002 with Blue Crush, and the film is just as cool all these years later. Whether you've picked up surfing as a quarantine hobby or you're more of a lay-on-the-beach type, Blue Crush is full of summer style inspo.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.