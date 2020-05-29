Erika Harwood

Fashion

Looking Back At Rihanna's "Pon de Replay" Style From 2005

We thank Rihanna for blessing us with her presence 15 years ago.

The year was 2005. It was the beginning of summer. A young girl from Barbados was suddenly everywhere with the song "Pon de Replay." We didn't know it at the time, but she would soon become our everything. Rihanna is now a style icon, philanthropist, fashion designer, and occasional recording artist. In honor of her first single's 15th anniversary, let's take a look back at her 2005 style, which we still recreate today.

Cropped sweater? Check. Low-rise jeans? Check. Welcome back to 2005.

