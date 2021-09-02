Fashion
The movie’s late-‘90s style still holds up.
Summer may be coming to a close, but you can still squeeze in a few good warm-weather looks. The 1997 slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer’s outfits could be your last hurrah of inspiration, and, luckily, the late-’90s style still holds up. From tank tops to party dresses, see the best fashion moments from I Know What You Did Last Summer ahead.
While contemplating if anyone will know what you did over the summer (spoiler: yes), make sure your accessories game is on point. Extra points if it involves an arm cuff.