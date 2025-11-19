Inside NYLON's Intimate Dinner Party With Tommy Hilfiger In NYC

On Tuesday night in NYC, NYLON kicked off the holiday season with Tommy Hilfiger for an intimate dinner at the iconic restaurant, Chez Margaux. Hosted by editor-in-chief Lauren McCarthy, the evening was packed with NYLON members, style influencers, and plenty of holiday gifts.

Music by the DJ duo Five Eleven set the mood while trays of espresso martinis and ginger margaritas welcomed guests into the space. Next, a photo moment filled with plaid-wrapped gift boxes allowed guests to show off their looks and Tommy accessories. Needless to say, there was plenty of holiday fashion inspo to go around.

Deep-red florals filled the room and made the dimly lit tablescapes feel decadently festive. Guests enjoyed roasted branzino, New York strip steaks, and roasted cauliflower for dinner alongside French fries (of course) and turmeric tahini green beans.

Before dessert, Lauren quizzed guests with holiday-inspired trivia questions for a chance to win one of five grand prizes (one of which was a $500 Tommy.com gift card.) But there were plenty of surprises to go around — each guest left with an exclusive Tommy candle and matchbook to bring a touch of coziness to their own homes.

After dessert (apple galettes and giant chocolate chip cookies), guests topped off the night with espresso and a generous side of whipped cream before heading home.

Poupay Jutharat

Lauren McCarthy Poupay Jutharat

Emmie Nielsen & Cho Seward Poupay Jutharat

Maya Jardon Poupay Jutharat

Peyton Dix Poupay Jutharat

Lindsay Vrckovnik Poupay Jutharat

Poupay Jutharat

Poupay Jutharat

Lauren McCarthy Poupay Jutharat

Sabrina Quesada & Emma Brooks Poupay Jutharat

Poupay Jutharat