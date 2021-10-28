Iris Law’s Style Evolution Into Today’s “It” Girl Model

Iris Law (daughter of Jude Law) is steadily becoming one of this generation’s top fashion “It” girls. At just 16 years old, she was became the face of Burberry and now, at 21, she’s already become a front-row regular and runway-worthy model during fashion week, making her catwalk debut for Miu Miu’s Fall 2020 show and starring in campaigns for Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Her off-duty style has also become a moodboard favorite, as she mixes designer names with Y2K fashion trends.

Up ahead, tap through to see all of the young model’s best red carpet fashion moments so far.