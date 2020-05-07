On the off chance anyone needed more loungewear during this period, Jacquemus has a capsule collection of all things cozy exclusively at SSENSE. The collection, called "Une soirée intime avec Jacquemus" (an intimate evening with Jacquemus), was thought up prior to the global pandemic that has caused millions to stay in their homes, but has managed to launch at the perfect time.

"A few months ago, we decided to collaborate with SSENSE on a capsule. The idea was to propose the perfect wardrobe to stay comfy at home," designer Simon Porte said in an official statement. "We did not expect to be so timely!"

The collection includes 13 off-white pieces ranging from bras and tanks to a pair of sandals and an exclusive version of the brand's iconic La Robe Saudade dress. Prices range from $95 for the Le Marcel tank and top off at $590 for the Saudade dress.

Porte has been keeping busy during isolation, releasing a virtual campaign shot on FaceTime with people like Bella Hadid, Barbie Ferreira, and Rosalia. Most recently, he debuted his virtual menswear campaign with musical artist Steve Lacy.

Take a look at the exclusive Jacquemus loungewear collection below, and head over to SSENSE to shop it for yourself.

