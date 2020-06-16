Fashion
Decades later, Janet Jackson's '90s style still lives on.
It's been 27 years since Poetic Justice was released in theaters (and now available to stream on Hulu), but Janet Jackson's early '90s style still holds up. As Justice, her outfits were full of baggy jeans, crop tops, hoop earrings, and, of course, the hat, and can easily be recreated decades later.
If you're going to be stranded on the side of the highway, you might as well be dressed to impress.
