There’s nothing like the promise of summer. The haze of sunscreen and saltwater; daylight stretching into dusk. Popsicles and primary colors. And nobody does it quite like J.Crew.

For the upcoming season, the brand is leaning into the ultimate nostalgia of the balmy months with Camp Crew, a new campaign that revels in all things Americana — and reunites some of the most famous supermodels of the past decade. Meet your 2026 camp counselors: Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, and Taylor Hill.

“As we were designing our June collection, we kept returning to this idea of ‘Camp Rockaway’ and the visual language of a classic American summer,” says Olympia Gayot, creative director and head of women’s and kids’ design. “What I love about camp as a reference is that it naturally brings together so many of the things that define American style. There’s an ease to it, but also a sense of optimism and personality. The clothes are practical, but they’re also expressive. You have sporty elements sitting alongside romantic ones. There’s a bit of uniform dressing, but everyone wears it their own way.”

The campaign, out today, sees the former Victoria’s Secret Angels — and longtime friends — after hours at camp (specifically, Camp Seeley, famously featured in 1998’s The Parent Trap), engaging in activities reserved for campers: water guns, archery, the works. The models are styled in brightly hued bathing suits, with signature Gayot touches woven throughout: a Kelly green rollneck over a cobalt bikini bottom; T-shirts and striped button-downs tied just so.

“The collection draws on many of the codes that have defined J.Crew for decades,” she says. “What’s interesting is that none of it feels archival. The styling, proportions, and color make it feel contemporary. That’s always the goal — to honor what people love about J.Crew while continuing to move it forward.”

The nostalgia, she adds, isn’t just aesthetic — it’s intentional. “I think nostalgia becomes interesting when there’s a little tension. If something is too faithful to the past, it can feel like a costume,” she says. “It needs to be irreverent, with a studied carelessness. What I appreciate about the Camp Crew campaign is that it embraces that spirit. It’s not presenting an idealized version of summer — it’s presenting one that feels lived-in and slightly chaotic.”

The all-star cast doesn’t hurt. “Bringing together this group of women people recognize creates an immediate emotional connection to a different time, but the storytelling keeps it from feeling like a simple throwback,” she continues.

On the morning before the campaign launch, across multiple countries and time zones, all five models hopped on a call with NYLON to chat about their own versions of summer nostalgia, what it’s like to reunite on set, and more.

How did it feel for the five of you to have this big J.Crew–orchestrated reunion?

Sara Sampaio: I found out at a fitting. I had no idea. They kept saying, “Oh, Jasmine and Taylor are coming,” and I was like, my Jasmine and my Taylor? Then I realized it was all of us, and I got really excited. I see Jasmine all the time, but I don’t get to see Martha, Jo, or Taylor as often. It felt like the old days shooting Victoria’s Secret.

Josephine Skriver: We rarely get to shoot together like that anymore. It felt like a throwback class reunion.

You shot where The Parent Trap (1998) was filmed. Did it feel actually being at camp?

Josephine: I’ve actually never gone to camp — it always felt like a very American concept to me — but it felt like being on a movie set. Very camp, from what I’ve seen on TV.

Taylor Hill: I never went to camp either, but I was a Girl Scout and went camping with my family. I learned survival skills like how to make a fire, tie knots. Not sure I can still do any of it now.

Sara: I went to camp one summer as a kid. We slept in tents, which was fun. I think the U.S. does it a little differently, though.

Martha Hunt: I went twice to a treehouse camp that I found in a church brochure. I convinced my parents to let me go, and we stayed in these treehouse cabins. It was magical. I have very good camp memories.

Jasmine Tookes: I did not go to camp growing up, but I will say that J. Crew did such a good job bringing back that nostalgic '90s J. Crew feel. The whole mood and vibe of the shoot was awesome. It felt very All-American; there was a dog running around and the photographer had incredible energy so it was making all of us laugh.

Josephine: Jas’s right. It made me wish I had gone to camp. I was sitting there like, "Oh, this would've been fun to do.”

Courtesy of J.Crew

When was the last time you’d all seen each other?

Jasmine: All together? It’s been a minute.

Martha: A long time. I haven’t seen Jo in particular — oh wait, we did the Prabal [Gurung] show.

Sara: Was it Taylor’s wedding?

Josephine: I missed Taylor’s wedding because I was too pregnant. It might’ve been before COVID.

Martha: Everyone’s on a different schedule always. But it was so fun seeing everybody. That was the most fun shoot day I've had in ages. We picked right back up. We did make a plan to do a yearly reunion and I hope we stick to it.

Do you fall back into familiar roles when you’re back on set together?

Josephine: I've never really thought of us having roles. More just good energies and vibes. I mean, some of us are more morning people than others, so it’s like, “you do makeup first.”

Martha: In the earlier VS days, maybe there were more defined roles of what different angels represented, but I think it changed over time. It became less like someone needs to be the sexy one, someone needs to be the fun one.

Courtesy of J.Crew

If you were camp counselors for the day, what would each of you be in charge of?

Sara: Anything water-related.

Taylor: I would be a pretty laid back [counselor]. I probably would be in charge of the arts and craft activities.

Martha: Jo would be the hula hoop queen.

Josephine: I did hula hoop a lot on set.

Martha:Sara and Jo were also both excellent archers. I was new to the archery game. I still have a lot to learn.

Sara: I got a huge bruise on my arm.

Martha: Did you guys have splinters all over your hands afterwards?

Jasmine: It was from the rope. I had the worst splinters.

Martha: That makes sense. I didn't even realize until a couple of days later and I was like, "Why are my hands swelling? What's going on?”

What nostalgic summer memories came up for you during the shoot?

Sara: When I think about summer, I just think about being at the beach because that's kind of what we did every summer in Portugal. We've just spent the whole summer at the beach. Being tanned, a little bit sunburnt, in the sun and sand — for me, that's what summer is.

Martha: Same. I grew up going to the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Josephine: I didn't realize that was a real place. For me, it’s beaches but a little less tropical. If we were lucky, we would go somewhere warm, but mostly it was a summer house on the coastline and on-and-off rain and sun. Danish summers are definitely a little bit more chill.

Jasmine: The mood board alone that J. Crew had just exuded this fun, fresh summer. Almost like you're in the Hamptons with beautiful, bright primary colors. It just really felt like pure J.Crew. It was so nostalgic and beautiful.

Sara: This was my first time working with J.Crew and I've always been a fan of their campaigns. They just always bring such a happy vibe to their campaigns.Nowadays, everything is just lacking color: movies, TV shows, photos. And it's just such a fresh take to finally see colors again.

Martha:: My sister and I grew up looking forward to getting the J. Crew catalog, and what always stood out was the styling. There was such an iconic way they were styled where you would see mixing prints that didn't make sense together, but your eye was so drawn to that contrast. In terms of sexy, what I thought was really beautiful about the way we were shot was that sometimes sexiness can be implied and that's a really beautiful way of being sensual, like a sweater over a bikini versus just the full thing right in your face. I like that it implies leaving something to the imagination.

Courtesy of J.Crew

What are some of your favorite memories together over the years?

Sara: After the Victoria’s Secret show in China, we rented a house in Thailand and stayed for a week. That was so fun.

Martha: I missed that because I was moving at the time.

Sara: St. Barths for the swim special was also incredible. It felt like one big party.

Josephine: I’m impressed photos even came out of that.

Final question: What’s your early pick for song of the summer?

Taylor: That’s hard. I don’t know if I have a specific song in mind. I’ve been loving the new Harry Styles album and I also love Sabrina Carpenter, as well as Olivia Dean.

Josephine: Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun.”

Sara: I don't want to say yet because Olivia Rodrigo is coming out with an album, Gracie Abrams is coming out with an album. There's so many new albums about to come out. But so far my favorite song of the summer is Raye’s “ Where's My Husband?”

Jasmine: That is Sara’s jam. Mine is anything by Rufus du Sol. It feels like you're driving down a highway with your top down and the sun's out and your hair is blowing. So those are my favorite songs of any summer.