Every good stylist knows: it’s really the accessories that make or break a look — and that deserves to be celebrated.

On Wednesday evening, Accessories Council hosted the 27th annual ACE Awards, honoring individuals and companies who have furthered the awareness and use of accessories. Now in it’s 27th year, the event, a black-tie affair held at Cipriani 42nd Street, once again drew out a starry crowd, from both honorees and their admirers. Among those being honored was Ciara, representing her company LR&C, as they picked up the Sustainability award, Julianne Hough for Style Ambassador, and even Kris Jenner, who showed up to present her friend Dee Ocleppo with the Emerging Designer award.

Ahead of the dinner and ceremony, Hough takes NYLON behind-the-scenes as she gets ready for the night.

What is your typical getting ready process?

My getting ready process typically starts with my skincare routine, it is always important to get my skin ready for an evening of make-up! I always have music on (you know me, I love to dance) and enjoy the fun of it all – catching up with my glam and styling team, capturing fun content and talking about my excitement for the event.

Describe your look for the evening:

My look for the evening was one of my favorites! I love a monochromatic moment and the stunning vintage Emilio Pucci gown truly captured my vision. As I was being honored at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards, I really put a lot of thought into the small details of my look including stunning Grace Lee earrings, and jewelry by Leon Yvonne. And of course, you can’t go wrong with a Jimmy Choo pump and Judith Leiber clutch!

Do you have any pre-red carpet rituals?

My favorite part about an event is seeing old friends and meeting new ones. For rituals, I love to play music and sing in the car on the way, while snapping a few fun pics and any last minute touch ups. Then I’m ready to hit the town!

What is your go-to room service order at the end of a night?

Oh gosh – I could order the whole menu. Anything from burgers and fries to desserts. I will take one of everything!