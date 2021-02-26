Fashion
From celebrity wardrobe styling to creative directing and fashion design.
Do a deep dive into hip-hop, film, and fashion from the '90s and '00s, and chances are you'll come across the work of June Ambrose. A leader in the style-meets-entertainment space, Ambrose has since built an empire all her own. See how she continues to cement her impact on the industry today.
Some may argue the '90s and '00s was a golden era for music videos and Ambrose is a big reason why. From Missy Elliot's "The Rain" to Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson's "What's It Gonna Be?!", her wardrobe styling brought high fashion to hip-hop, pushing boundaries and setting the bar.