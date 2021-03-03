Justine Skye, Charlotte Lawrence, & More Have Your Spring Wardrobe Covered

Young and trendy fashion brand Garage just released its Spring 2021 campaign with some of music's on-the-rise "It" girls: Justine Skye, Charlotte Lawrence, Audrey Mika, Maria Isabel, and Tkay Maidza rock the latest from the clothing line as part of its "Play Loud. Stay You." campaign.

The fun and bold imagery and up-close-and-personal videos, which were released on Monday, were shot by Sandy Kim, and the new campaign also features in-depth profiles on each of the artists.

Plus, each one took to Instagram to either tease or announce the new partnership with the brand to their fans. On Instagram Stories right before the launch, Skye shared her two looks with a caption that read, "I smell something coming up @garageclothing!" Meanwhile, Australian singer Maidza published an Instagram post saying, "Besties!!! @garageclothing's new 'Play Loud. Stay You.' campaign launches today & it's my first US clothing campaign - so grateful. It's a fun campaign featuring four other musicians who are pushing the boundaries of style and sound."

Garage's new collection is inspired by the '90s aesthetic we still can't get enough of, as well as neutral and earth tones for a fresh new wardrobe to wear during the warm-weather months. See more of the star-studded campaign, below, and shop the new launch online now.

Charlotte Lawrence Sandy Kim/Courtesy of Garage

Maria Isabel Sandy Kim/Courtesy of Garage

Tkay Maidza Sandy Kim/Courtesy of Garage