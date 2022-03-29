Karla Welch Wants You To Thrift Your Festival Season Outfits

Festival season will arrive sooner than you think, so it’s crunch time for outfit planning. While most retailers will lure you into copping all-new, on-trend pieces, style pro Karla Welch has teamed up with thredUP to encourage thrift shopping for all of your festival ‘fits.

“I love music festivals and I am passionate about promoting sustainability, so thrifting is one of the easiest ways to get a unique, eco-friendly festival look that’ll make you stand out from the crowd,” said Welch in an official statement. She makes a good point, too. According to a recent survey performed by thredUP, an estimated 1 in 4 people in the U.S. have plans to attend a music festival or concert in 2022. Plus, nearly half of this year’s festival attendees (42%) plan to buy a whole new outfit for the occasion, totaling an estimate of 26.9 million just-purchased looks, and those outfits will likely be worn only once, as well, says 1 in 3 festival shoppers.

“Reusing all the amazing clothes already in existence is one of the best things we can do to reduce our fashion footprint,” added Welch. “I’ve loved partnering thredUP as a styling resource and hope this shop inspires everyone to embrace thrift this festival season and beyond.”

thredUP’s “Festival Shop” officially launched on Tuesday, March 29, and offers 30-plus pieces from Welch’s own styling closet, including garments that she’s used to dress her celebrity clients (Justin and Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sarah Paulson are a few famous names). The new drop ranges in price from $14 to $225 and every item is handpicked by Welch herself, like a checkerboard camp shirt from Awake NY ($79.99) that she pulled for a music packaging shoot, or a few neon-colored SKIMS crop tops ($20.99) that she would style with baggy jeans or even under a suit for when you want to dress it up post-festival season.

“Stylists are the arbiters of taste, dictating what’s cool on the red carpet, in street style, on social media, and beyond. We believe stylists have the power to redefine what’s fashionable, emphasizing circularity and reuse to combat the industry’s wastefulness,” said Erin Wallace, VP of Integrated Marketing at thredUP, in a official statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Karla Welch, one of the industry’s most outspoken and powerful stylists, to inspire others to choose used for the planet.”

thredUP’s Festival Shop is live online now. See more of Welch’s stylish edits and shopping picks, below.