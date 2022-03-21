Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Show Is All About Glitz, Glam, & Camp

Fashion
Welcome to Perry Playland!
Katy Perry was destined to perform in Las Vegas. Not only was her aunt a showgirl and her grandmother a seamstress for showgirls’ costumes, but the two worked at a casino called Stardust, which happens to be the exact location of Resorts World, where Perry now holds her very own residency.
Her campy, five-act spectacle, called Play, debuted in 2021 and is still going strong through 2022, bringing Katy Cats from around the world to see Perry perform 14-years worth of hit songs.