Kenneth Nicholson has joined Depop with a special gender-neutral capsule collection. The designer's new launch, named Division 332, is made of deadstock fabric and a nod to his time in the U.S. Navy.

"Depop's success in drawing people that want to experience fashion in a more personal yet communal way was very intriguing especially when you pair that with the sustainable piece which is an integral part of their platform," Nicholson told NYLON over email. "For this collaboration I drew inspiration from my experience in Boot Camp, which allowed me to contextualize the silhouettes. It was very important that the construction of the garments be in line with the craftsmanship and quality used to create the Kenneth Nicholson collections."

Prior to starting his eponymous label in 2016, Nicholson studied fashion at the Academy of Art in San Francisco and then enlisted in the Navy, where his love for structured military garb flourished. He spent four years in the military before receiving his honorable discharge.

"One of the items I’m most excited about is a long sleeve waxed cotton button up shirt. I absolutely love its interesting textures combined with its disciplined construction. This item is fabricated using large metal buttons on the center front with small velvet buttons on the center neck front and sleeve cuffs and placket," Nicholson said. "When I was conceiving this garment I found it interesting to create an item that pulls from traditional military garb, coming from a culture known for its rigidity but also integrate subtleties often used to make delicate designer apparel. I love the way these items are constructed using high-end techniques but can be worn in the most subtle of ways."

Check out photos from the campaign, below, and shop the Division 332 collection on Depop.

Photo by Alex Currie

Photo by Alex Currie

Photo by Alex Currie

Photo by Alex Currie

Photo by Alex Currie

Photo by Alex Currie

Photo by Alex Currie

Photo by Alex Currie

Photo by Alex Currie