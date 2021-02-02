I'm not quite sure how Skims is capable of dropping a new collection with an accompanying campaign almost weekly, but alas, Kim Kardashian works hard. The founder of the solutionwear brand is back in front of the camera for Skims' new campaign for its soon-to-launch silk collection, admiring herself on a leopard-print sofa and reading scandalous tabloids, all while draped in the brand's new silky styles.

The silk launch includes everything from sexy ruffled teddies and button-up night dresses to ankle-length slips and classic pajama sets in romantic golden shades. Regardless of how you plan to spend your Valentine's Day, there's a Skims silk look ready to dress you for it.

Per usual, the line is size inclusive, ranging from XXS to 4X. Prices start at $108 for the Silk Teddy and go up to $258 for the Silk Sleep Robe. As with most, if not all, Skims launches, the silk collection will most likely sell out shortly after it goes live this Friday, Feb. 5, at 9 a.m. PST, so be sure to sign up for the waitlist to secure your best chance on stocking up.

Preview the upcoming collection and check out Kardashian in the new campaign, below.

Ellen von Unwerth

