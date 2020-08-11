Kylie Jenner's birthday celebration looked a little bit different this year. Instead of shutting down a club and inviting her closest celebrity friends, Jenner turned 23 at home without a lot of fanfare. Of course, this is still Kylie Jenner we're talking about, so she still managed to pull a major look for the special occasion.

Jenner posted a photo on Instagram of her early-2000s-inspired corset and vintage Dolce & Gabbana silk skirt. Designer Bryan Hearns custom-designed the corset, adding crystals on down the center for a Roman numeral 23.

"I spoke to [Kylie's] stylist Jill Jacobs about how she wanted something nude with crystals that incorporated her age 23," Hearns told NYLON over email. "We collaborated and came up with this corset with the '23' in Roman numerals on it. I also made a matching pair of stockings with the same detailing."

In another homage to Y2K fashion, Jenner also wore a crystal tattoo (or "skin jewelry") by J Maskrey, adding the Roman numerals across her chest to really drive the point home.

"23!!!! Thank you God for another year. The blessings and the lessons," Jenner captioned the photo, which has already racked up over seven million likes. "I'm here for it all and so thankful for each and every one of you."

And that's how you throw a Jenner birthday at home.