Sydney Sweeney Hit Peak Balletcore at the LACMA Art + Film Gala

On November 5, the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala took place in Los Angeles, with many of our favorite celebrities in attendance. The stars showed up and showed out in their designer best, showing a true understanding of fashion as art. Billie Eilish walked the carpet with her rumored new rockstar boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, wearing a custom Gucci GG Supreme silk twill pajama set, eye mask, and a GG Supreme large quilted blanket wrapped around the two of them.

Ahead, more of the best dressed celebrities from the blue carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala.