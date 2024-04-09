Lana Del Rey's 18 Best Live-Show Looks

Lana Del Rey isn’t always at the top of the list when it comes to pop-star fashion — but we think she should be. Since her Born To Die days, the singer has made a splash on stage, whether she’s dressed in a simple tee and jeans, or channeling ‘70s and ‘80s glamour with flower crowns and bouffants. Ahead of the singer’s first headlining performance at Coachella 2024, take a look back at an eventful decade of her live-show style, featuring — you guessed it — lots of big hair and white dresses.

2011, London for the Born To Die tour Andy Sheppard/Redferns/Getty Images For one of the earliest shows of her Born To Die tour in 2011, the singer paired a gold blouse and crisp white skirt with huge hoops.

2012, SNL with host Daniel Radcliffe NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Lana Del Rey sang “Video Games” and “Blue Jeans” in a lacy white Moschino gown for her infamous 2012 SNL performance.

2012, Los Angeles’ The Roxy Theater Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images At a 2012 performance in Los Angeles, the singer paired a loose white tee with another late-2010s staple: the hair bump.

2012, Amsterdam for Paradise Tour AFP/AFP/Getty Images The singer channeled Brigitte Bardot in a little white dress, complete with a matching headband, at at 2013 show in Amsterdam.

2013, Lollapalooza Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Del Rey marked her Lollapalooza debut in vibrant fashion with a flowy tangerine gown with a ‘70s daisy headband.

2013, Turin, Italy for Paradise Tour Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her little white dress era continued with a bustier mini (and a different floral headband) in Turin, Italy.

2013, Paris for Paradise Tour David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images At a 2013 show in Paris, Del Rey opted for another simple dress, this time bolstered by bombshell hair and makeup.

2014, Coachella Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her Coachella debut, Del Rey puffed on a cigarette in a custom vintage floral mini dress.

2014, Sweetlife Music & Food Festival in Maryland Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Del Rey proved she wasn’t above going casual with a sweater and jorts combo (plus cowboy boots) at a 2014 festival appearance in Maryland.

2015, Sasquatch Festival Suzi Pratt/WireImage/Getty Images Her performance at the 2015 Sasquatch music festival brought yet another white dress (and cigarette moment).

2015, Governors Ball C Flanigan/WireImage/Getty Images The singer understood the assignment when she showed up to Governors Ball 2015 in a vintage New York Yankees dress.

2016, Outside Lands Festival C Flanigan/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2016 iteration of Outside Lands festival in San Francisco, Del Rey took the stage in a yellow boho mini dress and flowers clipped in her hair.

2017, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Danny Lawson - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images One of Del Rey’s more bolder looks, this teal patterned mini dress was accessorized with a magenta headband for the singer’s show at BBC Radio 1’s music festival Big Weekend.

2018, Atlanta, Georgia for LA to the Moon Tour Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer opted for a romantic and whimsical sundress for a concert in Atlanta, Georgia in 2018.

2019, Wantagh, New York for Norman Fucking Rockwell! tour Kevin Kane/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An ornate lace white gown opened Lana Del Rey’s Norman F*cking Rockwell! tour in Wantagh, New York.

2019, San Diego, California for Norman Fucking Rockwell! Tour Daniel Knighton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Del Rey wore a modified Zimmerman white and pink lace mini dress for a 2023 concert in San Diego.

2023, Brazil for Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd tour kickoff show MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images The singer went complete Marilyn Monroe for the kickoff date in Brazil for her Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd tour.